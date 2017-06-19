New carpet business set to open tomorrow in Caliente

By







5 shares

A new business will open its doors tomorrow in Caliente.

Frank and Indie Adams, from St. George, Utah, expanded their business Mr. Karpet to serve Lincoln County. They have been doing business in the area for some time now and decided to be available regularly. The newly remodeled store is located at 147 Clover Street.

At Mr. Karpet they feel by delivering the county the lowest prices and quality carpeting and flooring products is only the beginning.

“Our company philosophy is built around one simple truth: better service leads to better results and more satisfied customers,” Frank Adams said.

They will available in Caliente for the month of June to get established and then will be available third week of each month at the store. You can reach them at (435) 467-9747 or (702) 704-4766. Check out their website at www.mrkarpet.com