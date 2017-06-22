By







Leland E. “Lee” Nelson, age 90, passed away peacefully, Monday, June 5, 2017 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born July 8, 1926 in Tucson, Arizona to Leland Mark and Gertrude Bingham Nelson. On November 17, 1954 he married Constance Rowene “Connie” Burke in the St. George LDS Temple. She preceded him in death on January 4, 2014.

Lee grew up in Binghampton and Tucson, Arizona. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII and in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After his marriage to Connie, they settled in Alamo, Nevada where they raised their four daughters. While working in construction to provide for his family, Lee was very active in his children’s lives, in Church service and in the community. He served on the school board for many years and loved going to the Panthers ball games. He was a great fan.

Lee was always a hard worker. He enjoyed his time raising beavers on his ranch. He loved serving in the Las Vegas Temple as an ordinance worker. His greatest joy came from time with his grandchildren and family.

Survivors include his four daughters: Wendy (Burt) Rudder of Alamo, NV; Denise (Cal) Nay of Ephraim, UT; Colleen (Jay) Scow of Kearns, UT; Tracy (Mike) Strong of Alamo, NV; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and two sisters: Carma Stewart of Las Vegas, NV and Verla (Charles) Wadsworth of Alamo, NV. He was preceded in death by one brother, Jake and by two precious granddaughters.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1:30 p.m. at the Alamo LDS Chapel. Visitation will be from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. prior to services at the chapel. Interment will follow in the Alamo Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to sign our online guest book at www.moapavalleymortuary.com