By







0 shares

Shirley Annette Kossey Lively, age 68, passed away on May 27, 2017 in Caliente, Nevada. She was born on August 17, 1948 in Long Beach, California to Robert Hampton and Norene Alexander Kossey.

Shirley loved working with the youth at the Caliente Youth Center. She always said that she never met a stranger; she could start a conversation with anyone. She loved horses, dogs, her family, and going to yard sales. Her family and pets were very important to her. She was very proud of her children and what each one of them had become.

Shirley is survived by her children; Tamara (Jerry) Etchart of Pioche, NV, Dustin (Michelle) Lively of Apple valley, CA, Eric (Laura) Lively of Taylorsville, Utah. Her brother Jerry Kossey along with 3 grandchildren and 2 step-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Norene Kossey and her brother Bobby Kossey.

Arrangements were under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.