LCHS class of ‘67 holds reunion

The LCHS Class of 1967 held its 50th reunion at Kershaw-Ryan State Park near Caliente, Nevada on May 27.

Twenty-five classmates attended. Spouses and guests made a total attendance of thirty-nine, including the 1967 High School Principal Neldon Matthews.

The group was surprised when the four brothers of Gary Phillips, the 1967 Student Body President, showed up to crash the party. Phillips passed away several years ago, and they wanted to honor him by attending the reunion.

Seven veterans of the Armed Forces were praised for their service including Jack Barton, Danny Pilchard, Wayne Hanson, Howard Spaulding, Albert Livreri, Ken McCraney and Dennis Carpenter. A special tribute was given to Larry Brown, killed in action during the Vietnam War. Other class members memorialized with a special floral arrangement were Sherry Wilcox, Mike Murphy, John Eyraud, Marci Cherpeski and Sue Gramlich.

Local Pioche resident, Rick Stever won three awards including: Married the Longest (51 years), Changed the Least and Lost the Most Hair.

A barbeque was enjoyed and time spent reminiscing was the highlight.