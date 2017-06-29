Vets receive free legal assistance

By







With the sound of racers and the train coming through town, the Legal Assistance for Veterans event was held last Friday morning at the Caliente Depot.

A handful of people waiting signed in to what was available to them. Services provided to veterans and their families include Family Law Bankruptcy, Landlord/Tenant/Public Benefits Consumer Law/protection, Veteran Benefits, Wills and Power of Attorney.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt created the program at no cost to the taxpayers with volunteer attorneys.

The morning started out with a handful and picked up. Nic Danna, Attorney with the Attorney General’s Office said he has never seen a town this size with this kind of a turnout.

“It was really impressive,” he added.

At the end the numbers were going on 30, with people still being helped as they were packing up. The volunteers plan to be here again.

In addition to Danna, those volunteering their time were:

Ryan McDonald, Outreach Director with the Office of Military Legal Assistance; Michael Bongard, Deputy Attorney General in Ely; Caroline Schwartz, Pro Bono Coordinator with Nevada Legal Services.

All services through Nevada Legal Services are free to all veterans and anyone who qualifies as low income.