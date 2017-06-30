By







John Allan Smith 78, Born June 4, 1938 in Morristown, New Jersey to Charles and Jessie Smith passed away at Dixie Regional Medical Center on Saturday May 27, 2017 after losing his battle to colon cancer. John was a strong-willed man that refused to lose to anything that would inhibit his ability to function independently. John attended Cedar knolls grammar school in New Jersey then continuing his education at The National School of Los Angeles California where he received numerous awards for general study.

John met the love of his life, Esther Tome, while working at Mission Linen in Flagstaff Arizona. They married in January 1, 1980 where he raised her five children as his own. John was a handy man most of his life. He was a certified locksmith and also enjoyed working as a mechanic on automobiles. John enjoyed collecting and shooting firearms. He also enjoyed camping at Ashurst Lake near Flagstaff. John spent the later years of his life in Panaca Nevada to be closer to his daughter and son-in-law.

John is preceded in death by Esther (2000) and Charles Smith of New Port Richie, Florida. He is survived by:

Kathleen and Bruce Chase (Vickie, Shirley, Bruce Jr, and Michelle) of Rockway NJ; Robert and Marie Smith (Donna, Sharron, Cindy, Scott and Robert) of News Myrna FL; Rocky Smith (Debbie, Chuckie) New Port Richie, FL; Hope and Kirtis Johnson (Felicia, Amanda and Chevy) of Panaca NV; William and Ginger Tome (Isaac and Deborah) of Cullman AL; Raymond and Anna Shackleford (Anna and Lane) of Fredheim MO; Alice and Lynn Mann (Samuel and Rebecca) of Graver OK; Ester and Patrick Hail (Zavanna) of Toolie, UT; Lorraine and Billy Hollis (Morgan) of Shannon, GA; Patricia Tome (Dwayne, Cody, Kelelah and Zoe) of Enid OK.