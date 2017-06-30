By







Terry Jay Cowley, at the age of 60, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2017.

Terry was born on December 22, 1956 in Moab, Utah to Vaughn Duaine and Amy L Cowley. He retired as a Miner from the Nevada test site after 25 years. Terry participated in multiple post nuclear testing drill back in the tunnels, and was the captain of the mine rescue team. Terry spent four years in the Marine Corps. He lived in Louisiana, Utah, and Las Vegas before settling in Pahrump for the last 30 years. Terry enjoyed hunting, spending time in Pioche, Nevada, fiddling in his garage, working on his yard, going on side by side rides, and watching his grandchildren grow. He loved his family with all his heart, which was as big as he was. Terry was a wonderful father and grandfather. He was always there when needed and his love was never doubted.

He was preceded in death by his parents Duaine and Amy Cowley, and his grandson Tobee Jay Cowley. He is survived by his sons: Neil Cowley (Lacie), and Mason Cowley. He is also survived by his siblings: Mike Cowley (Maribah), and Nina Chapman (David); grandchildren: Toni Smith, Cayden Cowley, and Emma Cowley; and several Nieces and Nephews.

Celebration of Terry’s life will be held at the family home on June 16 at 6 pm. For address please call 702-635-2274.