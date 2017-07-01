County getting new rehab trailer and UTV

By







County commissioners received updates Monday at their regular meeting from county Emergency Management Director Rick Stever regarding a rehabilitation trailer for the county, as well as a new winter time emergency rescue UTV.

He said he has received two quotes from manufacturers he has been in contact with.

Two offers came in for the rehab trailer, one in the amount of $49,000 and the other for $54,500.

This trailer will be set up to respond to emergency scenes where firefighters search for and rescue people, anybody involved in the actual incident in any weather, will have a place to go to and either cool off or warm up.

The trailer, likely 8×20 foot, will be equipped with chairs and seats on which to rest, a bed or two, water and bathroom facilities, even a shower, with medical supplies and personnel on hand to monitor the condition of those who come.

Stever said the need for a rehabilitation trailer stems from the bombing incident in Panaca last summer. “All the outside people who came in to help asked if we had one, and we didn’t.”

Then last fall, when Search and Rescue was looking for a missing man from Moapa in the area around Mt. Wilson, the Utah units who came to help had one. “We certainly saw the value of it at that time,” Stever said.

The offers for a UTV vehicle came from Polaris and one from John Deere, and were about $22,000.

It will be equipped for using both wheels and tracks, capable of maneuvering in the snow. “It’s not a very extensive process to take wheels off and put tracks on.”

Stever said he has reviewed the specifications, talked with people in different areas and is looking for whichever vehicle sounds like it will fit our needs the best.

When the orders are made, he thought it might be about two months before the UTV and the rehab trailer can be delivered. “But I don’t know what their workload is and if they might be backed up.”

Stever said these new pieces will be of great help to the sheriff’s department, the fire department, Search and Rescue, “a lot of different areas where both of these can be used.”