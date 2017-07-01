Gravel Grinder growing in popularity

By







The annual Beaver Dam Gravel Grinder had a good turnout, despite high temperatures during last Saturday’s mountain bike ride.

While about 50 people registered, 40 actually participated in the ride, which offered a 35 or 45-mile course, both tailored to advanced, intermediate and beginning riders.

Lunch was provided in the afternoon and a barbeque dinner in the late afternoon following the ride.

Temperatures were at about 95 degrees during the day. That’s much cooler than where many of the participants came from, Las Vegas, which had a high of 109 degrees that day, but mountain biking with temps in the mid-90s is still pretty tough.

Because of the heat, not everyone stayed for the dinner, but event organizer Dawn Andone of Nevada State Parks was still pleased with the growth of the event and plans to do it again next year.