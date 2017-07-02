Alamo Power Board News

By







1 shares

At the June 13 Alamo Power Board meeting, the board approved the purchase of a 2013 John Deere Backhoe with four wheel drive and 900 hours of use for $73,000. The backhoe will be a helpful addition to address and access poles on hills, marshy grounds and thick brush areas. The plan is to use money from the construction account and replenish that account with five to ten thousand put back in each month for up to ten months.

It was announced there will be no rate increase in the fall for Lincoln County Power.

The board also approved to move forward on the process to add credit card processing from Intuit. The process will include setting up a merchant account with them which has no cost, contract or early termination fees. The account comes with a free terminal. The fees from Intuit include a PCI compliance fee of $20 a month. If a person uses a debit card, a fee of half a percent plus .25 per $100 is charged. If a person uses a credit card, a fee of half to three percent maximum is charged along with .25 per $100. If someone calls in to pay over the phone, there is a three percent charge along with .25 per $100. One hundred percent of the funds go into the merchant account and at the first of every month, the fees will be taken out of it. A minimum of $25 a month needs to be met. A rate schedule will be discussed and developed further next board meeting.

An addendum to the policy of after work hours has been approved by the board where if there is a problem with power on the other side of the meter inside the house and it is after hours, the resident will be asked to cover the cost of overtime and fixing the problem if a resolution can’t be met over the phone, where a breaker needed to be flipped or a Ground fault outlet needed a reset button pushed.

Ken Maxwell, general manager, reported $3,600 profit in May. Work was completed for tree trimming, work on Cannon Ranch and Whipple Ranch pump and a pole in front of Lola Sharp’s house. At the end of June, there will be an inventory on the shop done for audit and the Castleton’s house comes in to hookup. There is also the project for cabins at Cody Whipple’s and a project at the Windmill for Richard Farris. The new summer hours seem to be more productive for the workers. The office is now closed on Fridays and the phones are forwarded to someone on call. The office are open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday as of June 5.

The remote disconnect meters have also been ordered and will arrive within eight weeks.

From the May 9 meeting, the applicants for the summer student positions have been interviewed and selected. Their start date was June 5 and they will work through August 10. The board approved the decision for the positions.

Energy choice legislation was brought up again and Maxwell mentioned that the state has formed a committee to overview the eventual process. Out of twenty-five members, only two are utility members. One of them is Paul Caudill, CEO of NV Energy and the other is David Luttrell, General Manager of Lincoln County Power. The rest of the committee consists of representatives from major power consumers, casinos, Tesla, consumer advocate from the attorney general’s office and AARP for retirees. The drafted amendment that was a possibility for rural areas being excluded from this legislation has been turned down so the county has three more years to get things in order to meet the new legislation criteria if the legislation passes again in the next consecutive election in November 2018.

According to the Nevada Governor’s Office of Energy, “On February 9, 2017, Governor Brian Sandoval signed Executive Order 2017-03 establishing the membership, chairmanship, mission, timeline, and issues to address on the Governor’s Committee on Energy Choice. The committee’s mission is to identify the legal, policy, and procedural issues that need to be resolved, and to offer suggestions and proposals for legislative, regulatory, and executive actions that need to be taken for the effective and efficient implementation of The Energy Choice Initiative.”

This change, if passed in the November 2018 election, will become the most complex change the state is considering. When talking with Luttrell, he mentioned that currently, Lincoln County Power District is constantly making sure there is enough power on the grid but in the future, their responsibility along with Alamo Power District will be looking after wires. The committee’s role is to answer the question, “How are we going to implement this new Energy Choice legislation?”

For Alamo Power District, they will need to work on a new rate structure to compensate for the energy coming from someone else in the future if the legislation is passed.