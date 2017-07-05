More coaching changes coming for local high school teams

By







More coaching changes are coming this fall in the Lincoln County School District.

As reported in the Las Vegas Review-Journal Lincoln County alumni Sean FitzSimons will leave his position at Virgin Valley High in Mesquite to accept the same position at Lincoln County High. He was quoted as saying it was an emotional decision to leave Virgin Valley, “We’ve kind of built something here.”

In his five years with the Bulldogs, the team made the playoffs each year, including going 20-9 this past season, second in the Sunrise League and reaching the 3A Southern Division Region semifinals before losing to Cheyenne.

Lincoln County last made the postseason in 2015 and was the 2A state champion in 2013.

The Lynx were 6-17 last season and FitzSimons will be the third coach in three years following Matt Cameron and Ken Thornock.

FitzSimons, a 1996 Lincoln High graduate, who played under NIAA Hall of Fame coach Rick Phillips, said, “Anytime you take over a new program you want to get your culture and ideas and your coaching strategy in there. The 2A Southern has some of the most exciting basketball anywhere.”

The other coaching changes this fall involve Ken Thornock, girls volleyball and boys basketball at Lincoln County and football coach Rich Ottley, both of whom took jobs at C.O. Bastian in Caliente. School district policy at C.O. Bastian prohibits employees from holding head coaching positions at other schools.

Lincoln baseball coach Raymond Wadsworth will move up from assistant to head football coach. Ottley will be allowed to remain as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Earlier this spring, Mike Strong, principal and boys basketball coach at Pahranagat Valley High stepped down in favor of his son, Michael Strong, Jr.

The elder Strong, who also coached briefly at Moapa Valley High, had two stints as coach at Pahranagat Valley, captured two 1A state titles and was runner-up four times.