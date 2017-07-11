Family shares talents at senior center potluck

By







Every fourth Thursday of the month at 6 p.m., members of the community of all ages are invited to attend a potluck dinner hosted by the Pahranagat Valley Senior Center. There are also many opportunities for entertainment, both to provide for those present as well as enjoy when attending. The senior center is always looking for families or students to share their talents. If you are interested in sharing your talents, feel free to contact Laurelle Hughes at 702-423-8794. Hughes said the senior center provides the best and most appreciative audience.

The past potluck in May had entertainment provided by Derek and Bianca Bowman’s family. Cheyenne and Gaby danced, Jericho told jokes, Jackson played the harmonica and Derek and Bianca read poetry written by people from the valley. They did a wonderful job and everyone enjoyed their talents.

Also, election results for new board members were determined at the potluck on June 22. The president is Phillip Stout. Suzy Amos is treasurer and the two board members are Dodie Hewitt and Sue McGhie. They have their board meetings every first Monday of the month at 1 p.m.

As always, you can come and enjoy playing games and socializing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday every week, and if you would like to use the pool table, call Laurelle Hughes to have access.