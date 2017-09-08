Underclassmen step up as Lynx dominate home opener

By Marinda Lamb
The Lincoln County High School football team took the field at home for the first time last week and earned a 20-0 win over White Pine.
Coach Raymond Wadsworth said, “Anytime you get the win, it’s always good. A lot of the younger players stepped up and did what they needed to do. I am very pleased with how the game went.”
The Lynx started out strong. Noah Smith got the first touchdown right off the bat. Soon after, in the first quarter, Elijah Harr had already received for a total of 100 yards.
Freshman Mathew Hafen was the Lynx quarterback. During this game, Hafen threw for a total of 182 yards. Coach Wadsworth said, “Whenever you have a quarterback and receiver step up like that, it is always a very good thing.” Smith landed yet another touchdown in the second quarter. Harr also got the 2-point conversion.
There weren’t any points scored in the third quarter, but in the fourth quarter, Landen Smith got the final touchdown. That got the Lynx to their 20 points.
The Lynx did very well on defense, too. Harr had 13 tackles; Allen Toledo had 9; and right behind Toledo, Noah Smith had 8. Landen Smith sacked White Pine’s quarterback. Freshman Jordan Free caught an interception near the end of the game.
The most impressive thing about this game, however, was how well the underclassmen did. Due to injuries, a lot of freshman and JV players have been pulled up to varsity and have needed to fill the roles of the other injured varsity players. Everyone got an opportunity to play in this game. There’s no question that these boys have stepped up and done really well in doing so. Wadsworth has been really proud of the things these young players have done to help out the team.