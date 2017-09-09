By







Family and friends, Harry Birkmier passed away in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on Tuesday, August 22 following a series of illnesses.

He started his life in Lincoln County as a wood chopper with a small woodlot. From there he moved on to being a dispatcher for the sheriff’s office in Pioche. After quite a long stint with that, he quit the sheriff’s office to work full-time for the Panaca Fire District as a firefighter. He stayed there for many, many years, and was instrumental in building the Panaca Fire Department, accumulating their equipment and engines. He loved the fire department and the people.

He was the only paid firefighter in Lincoln County. He retired from the fire department as assistant chief. He moved up to Idaho after his retirement. He loved it there. He loved the trees and the spaciousness and the quiet. There he remained until his passing.

You may send your condolences to Nevin Birkmier at 219 Wild Meadows Rd.; Spirit Lake, ID 83869.

We love you. We will forever miss you, but we will never forget you.

Nevin and Mollie