Sheriff’s Office Joining Forces this Labor Day Weekend

Motorists, be aware and take note, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office will be participating in a Joining Forces DUI traffic enforcement this Labor Day holiday weekend, Friday through Monday. It will primarily focus on motorists that are under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

The Joining Forces program, administered by the Nevada Department of Public Safety – Office of Traffic Safety, is a grant that funds officers’ overtime to help enforce specific traffic laws. The enforcement event targets a busy holiday weekend and will be in conjunction with many other law enforcement agencies throughout the state.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office provides the following steps to prevent drunk driving:

• If you will be drinking, decide that you will not be driving. Plan for a ride home before you start the party. Have that designated driver arranged ahead of time?

• If you become intoxicated, do not drive for any reason. Call a sober friend or family member, walk, etc.

• If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel. Take their keys, take them home, or help them arrange a sober ride.

• If you see an impaired driver on the road or getting into a vehicle, contact the sheriff’s office, 775-962-8080. Your actions could help save someone’s life.

Every day, 28 people in the United States die in an alcohol-related vehicle crash. On average, that’s one person every 51 minutes! Don’t be one of them.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday.