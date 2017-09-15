Cross Country Team Competes in Las Vegas

By







By Marinda Lamb

Last weekend, Lincoln County’s cross country team competed in the Larry Burgess Invitational in Las Vegas.

Senior runner Cody Dirks said, “It was a great meet. This course has always been one of our favorite courses. It was a nice cool temperature. It even rained for a couple of races.”

In regards to how they did, he goes on to say, “We had Hannah Bleak break a school record, and I think every single person on the team PR’d this last weekend. It was a very successful race for all of us.”

Bleak is new to the cross country program this year and is already breaking school records. Shayla Mathews said, “She is a champion.” Bleak was a big gain for the team this season. According to Dirks, every teammate who was at the tournament this past weekend achieved a new personal record. That is also a very big accomplishment.

This weekend on Saturday, Sept. 16, the cross country team will head to the Moapa Invitational at the fairgrounds. The time is to be announced. They are looking forward to this meet and excited to see what the rest of the season’s meets bring.