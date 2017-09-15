Lynx Fall to Battle Mountain

By Marinda Lamb
Last weekend, the Lincoln County football team made a trip to Battle Mountain. The Lynx ended up losing 47-8.
Coach Raymond Wadsworth said, “Battle Mountain was a really good team, very senior heavy, with big and fast kids. Regardless, we should’ve played a lot better. We just made a lot of early mistakes.”
Making crucial mistakes early on in the game makes it a lot harder to come back from. However, Wadsworth goes on to say, “The kids played well for each other. We learned a lot about ourselves and how much farther we’ve got to go. These games don’t mean anything and that is why we play them.”
The team was able to learn from this game without having it affect their league record. These games are played to gain experience and to learn something.
By the time the first quarter ended, Battle Mountain was already at 20 points.
The Lynx had fallen behind right from the start.
The second quarter turned out a little better. Noah Smith caught an interception and ran it for a touchdown.
At halftime, the score was 40-8. During the third and fourth quarters, it seemed like the Lynx kicked back into gear. Battle Mountain only scored 7 points in the third quarter and they didn’t score anything in the fourth. If the boys had started playing like that earlier, it might’ve been a much closer game.
After that loss, the Lynx have learned and moved on. They are getting ready to play at Lake Mead tonight at 7 p.m.
Wadsworth said, “We are looking forward to the league game this weekend and hope to continue on with our goal of being champions.”