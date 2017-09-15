Panther Girls Split with Moapa and Pahrump

By







The girls lost at Moapa Valley Sept. 7 on a 3-1 count. Scores were 13-25, 25-18, 19-25, and 13-25. The Pirates have won the last two matches and the series has been tied at 5-5 since 2007.

The teams will not meet again this season unless it happens to be this weekend at the Boulder City Invitational.

The Lady Panthers rebounded from the Moapa loss by beating Pahrump Valley 3-0 on Saturday in Pahrump.

Whipple said, “We cleaned up a few things and I felt better about the way we played.” At the same time though, she had to admit the competition wasn’t as good. Scores were 25-16, 25-17, and 25-15.

“Pahrump is a young team and they weren’t quite as competitive, but it was a good match for us. We missed a lot less serves and had a lot less double hit calls, so I felt good about the way the team played. They played relaxed and confident. Our seniors are finally taking hold and making a difference. Two of our players were gone, so we ended up having to play a different offense, having only one setter instead of two.”

PVHS is now 4-1 against Pahrump since 2007.

PVHS had a match on Wednesday this week with defending 2A state champion Calvary Chapel in Las Vegas, and this weekend participated in the Boulder City Invitational with some top 3A and 4A teams including Liberty, Virgin Valley, Boulder City, Legacy, and The Meadows.

Whipple said Pahranagat will be in pool play on Friday with Liberty, Bonanza, SECTA (Las Vegas), and Lake Mead.

Moapa Valley and Calvary Chapel are also in the tournament, but in different pools, so PVHS might not see either of them again unless it’s in bracket play on Saturday.

The girls face 2A power White Pine Sept. 19 in Ely. They begin league plays Sept. 22 by hosting Round Mountain.