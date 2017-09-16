LC Coalition News

By







LCR

The most recent Lincoln County Coalition meeting was held on Aug. 22 at the Panaca Town Center. Here are the highlights.

NEVADA RURAL HOSPITAL PARTNERS

Joelle Gutman, with the Nevada Rural Hospital Partners, joined in the meeting via video. She is running a program helping regionalize and coordinate behavioral health in rural areas. This program was piloted in other counties and was a success. She’s looking forward to coordinating with the Lincoln County Coalition.

SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

Chase Dirks, with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, talked about the upcoming health fair on Sept. 16 from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Caliente Fire Station. The sheriff’s office will be bringing in a rolling car to talk about the safety of seatbelts and will also provide information on drug awareness and car seat safety.

NyE COMMUNITIES COALITION

Mary Duff, with the NyE Communities Coalition, (NyECC) announced that on Oct. 6, 7, and 8 there will be a free Remote Area Medical clinic coming to Pahrump, where medical, dental, mental health, and vision services will be provided. There are no eligibility requirements and services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This clinic is put on by the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps and will be held at the NyECC headquarters, 1020 E. Wilson Road, Pahrump, NV 89048. For more information, call NyECC at (775) 727-9970 or email info@nyecc.org

Pam Welch, with NyECC, said last month’s Cribs for Kids class in Panaca went well. She also mentioned she is a car seat technician and is planning to attend the health fair and can help out with the car seat safety.

It was noted that Kenyon Walch is getting some car seat donations through Friends of Pahranagat Valley.

SCHOOL DISTRICT

Pam Teel, with the Lincoln County School District, said she had an NPR interview and was asked how they were addressing mental health in the school district. She mentioned the collaboration of the coalition and the mental health training that has occurred and will occur. She said she was also asked about the marijuana law changes and how they will affect the school district. She answered that it was too early to tell.

Teel talked about the safety training that school personnel went through last week and the planning that was done in the event of an emergency. She said that these emergency plans are not publicly shared, but that there are plans in place. She also mentioned that she is glad drug prevention is something the coalition is discussing, because she sees it as an important issue, particularly with the law changes.

Jack Butler, the student body president for Lincoln County High School, and Casey Frehner, with the high school, said they were there to listen and take info back to their student council.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

Rick Stever, with the Lincoln County Emergency Management, is still working on getting volunteers for the Red Cross and the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs. They are still taking names and trying to get a list for a Red Cross training in September. He said Red Cross had a booth at the fair, and he has at least 10 people signed up but is hoping to get more. These volunteers would do things like setting up an information center, helping coordinate services with those in need, and other services outside of what first responders provide. To volunteer, call Christy Blood at (775) 962-2865.

HOSPITAL

Jason Bleak, with Grover C. Dils Medical Center, said their biggest push right now is the Health Fair. Those interested in having a booth at the Health Fair can contact Melissa Rowe at (775) 726-3171 ext. 105; Jerralyn Smith at ext. 134; or Heidi Whimple at ext. 106.

A focus of this year’s fair is trying to get information about teenagers and kids so that the health for those demographics can be improved.

COUNTY GOVERNMENT

Nathan Katschke, a Lincoln County Commissioner, shared that at a recent commission meeting, a gentleman wanted them to eliminate the county ordinance that does not allow marijuana facilities in the county. The commissioners shut that down.

RSVP

June Taylor, with the R.S.V.P., said they will be having a luncheon on Oct. 4, and everyone will be invited. Time is TBD. The focus of the luncheon will be to honor the memories of their past volunteers.

Taylor also expressed her desire to help those who have to do community service, particularly teenagers. She said to send them to her, and she will put them to work.

MENTAL HEALTH

It was announced that Janie Rippetoe is at a youth mental health first aid training and will be able to provide the training to small classes of 5 to 10 people.

On Sept. 9, 2017, the Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention is putting on a Walk in Memory, Walk for Hope, Suicide Prevention Community Walk. It will be at Linear Meadow Valley Walkway, Lincoln Street, across from the baseball fields in Caliente. Registration begins at 8 a.m., and the walk begins at 9 a.m. If you have any questions, donations, or information, you can contact Janie directly at 775-962-8089

Duff said she will be attending a youth mental health first aid instructor training in September in Reno. If anyone in the county would like to attend that training, they can become a co-trainer with Janie to help her train larger classes. If interested, contact Mary at (775) 727-9970 or mary@nyecc.org

There will be an adult mental health first aid instructor training in Las Vegas in November. Those interested in taking that course can also contact Mary.

VETERANS SERVICES

Linda Rollins could not attend but sent a message beforehand announcing that the Southern Nevada Heroines Honor Flight was very grateful to receive a donation from a local community member. That flight was pushed back to the spring in hopes of getting enough interest. Any donations can still be made and they can be designated specifically for that female veterans flight or any other Honor Flight.