Registration Open for Park to Park Pedal

By







0 shares

Time to get after it again. The 2017 annual Park to Park Pedal, sponsored by the Nevada State Parks, is now taking registrations for this year’s event.

Registration can be done online at www.parktoparkpedal.com.

The event is being promoted by the Lincoln County Authority on Tourism (LCAT) through marketing on www.LincolnCountyNevada.com and social media advertising.

Saturday, Oct. 14 is the day, with the starting point at Kershaw-Ryan State Park, a bit south of Caliente, at 7 a.m.

Also dubbed the Extreme 100, because the longest course is about 105 miles and goes through four of the five of the state parks in Lincoln County, the day does have routes for riders of all levels, including the 60-mile Double Jack and the 40-mile Helix.

Whichever route they take, bikers will be able to enjoy miles of scenic beauty along Nevada’s first Scenic Byway, U.S. Highway 93. Riders will also peddle past the 1920’s mission-style railroad depot in Caliente, then head up the highway to the historic mining town of Pioche, even going by the famed Million Dollar Courthouse and the Thompson Opera House, one of only three opera houses still operating in Nevada from the Old West days.

The state parks on the 100-mile tour include Cathedral Gorge, Spring Valley, and Echo Canyon. Bikers will also be able to take in the breathtaking view of Meadow Valley as they coast down the hill from Pioche on the way back to Kershaw-Ryan State Park for the delicious Dutch Oven Feast being offered.

The 100-mile Extreme is the most challenging ride. Primarily for the most advanced or adventurous riders, it involves approximately 5,600 feet of climbing. But since it’s uphill most of the way, the return trip is a more relaxing downhill run.

The 60-mile Double Jack is more moderate in nature. It does include the 1,400-foot climb up the Pioche Hill. Wander around in the old mining town and dream of the days when shootouts were commonplace. They really were!

For the person looking for a shorter, but still an enjoyable ride, without having to tackle Pioche Hill, try the 40-mile Helix. This ride takes bikers through beautiful Cathedral Gorge outside Panaca, but not up Pioche Hill. You can look at it if you want. Plus, you will also be able to see the old railroad depot in Caliente, that still serves as the City Hall and City Council chambers.

Lunch will be available at Kershaw-Ryan from 11:30 – l:30 and the Dutch Oven Feast is scheduled there from 3:30 – 6 p.m.