Cross Country Competes at Moapa

By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County’s cross country team is off to a great start this season. On Saturday, Sept. 16, both the boys and girls teams attended the Moapa Valley Invitational.

According to www.athletic.net, the boys raced in the Varsity B race. Cody Dirks placed first, with a time of 18:28. Ben Culverwell placed third, with 19:31. And Chance Christensen placed ninth, finishing with 20:58.

Brothers Guy and Jaydon Heaton both achieved new personal records at this meet.

The girl’s team ran in the Varsity A race. Hannah Bleak placed ninth, with a new personal record of 22:55. Mayah Hafen also got a new PR at this meet.

Coach Lacie Pearson said, “The kids are improving every meet. We have a pretty good chance at regionals to qualify for state, but we still have work to do.”

Their next meet is tomorrow at the UNLV Invitational.