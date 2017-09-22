Higbee Throws Six Touchdowns

Sophomore quarterback Preston Higbee came close to tying the school record with six touchdown passes last Friday, leading the Panthers to a 62-6 win over Carlin in the final non-league game of the season. Even though he completed just 8 of 10 attempts, six went for touchdowns, and three to favorite receiver Richard Lewis, including a 60-yard strike as the first half ended.
In a 2010 state semi-final game, Cody Hosier is unofficially thought to have thrown for seven touchdowns in a 92-30 win over Carlin, but the NIAA record book has not listed that accomplishment. Hosier was only 7-for-9 passing in the game, but all seven went for TDs.
The 92 points are the most the Panthers have ever scored in a single game, aside from their national record-setting 128 points against Coleville in 2008.
Tabor Maxwell also had seven touchdown passes in a game with Beatty in 2015, but that also is not listed in the NIAA record book.
Against Carlin last week, Pahranagat (3-0) totally dominated the Railroaders (1-3) in the first half, not allowing Carlin a first down or to even cross midfield. In the meantime, the Panthers scored five times in the first quarter for a 34-0 lead, which they built to 48-0 at halftime.
“The boys are doing really good things,” said Coach Brett Hansen, “but there’s still room for improvement. Sometimes we don’t execute as well as we should, and later in the season, we’re going to have to be more consistent. Defensively, we are playing well, for the most part.”
Higbee passed for 188 yards passing and also had 47 yards rushing. Lewis, whose three receptions were all touchdowns, finished with 96 yards receiving. He also led Pahranagat Valley (3-0) in tackles with 7.
Brodey Maxwell had 55 yards rushing and a touchdown, and Jesse Jones had 40 yards rushing with a touchdown. Josh Callahan had a 60-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and a 40-yard touchdown reception. Culen Highbe and Stockton Maxwell also added a touchdown reception for the Panthers.
John Hansen and Brodey Maxwell each had an interception on defense for Pahranagat Valley.
Hansen said he greatly appreciated Carlin for coming to Alamo to play, a six-hour drive on a week that was supposed to be a bye week for the Railroaders.
Carlin fared better in the second half against the Panthers’ second unit, getting one touchdown in the fourth quarter and threatening again near the end of the game.
But Hansen said he was proud of the second unit making a goal-line stand on four downs inside the 10-yard line. “That was huge for those kids and they enjoyed it. That’s what it’s all about for those guys.”
This week the Panthers were also open league hosting Round Mountain (0-3). But the Knights called early in the week and canceled, citing too many team injuries and/or disciplinary issues to be able to field a team. The middle school and varsity volleyball games are still scheduled.