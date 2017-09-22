Lady Panthers Open League Play Today

By







On Sept. 12, as a tuneup for the Boulder City tournament the following weekend, the Lady Panthers volleyball team beat the defending 2A state champion Calvary Chapel 3-1 in Las Vegas.

Coach Ginger Whipple said the Lions graduated several of their star players from last year’s championship team and have a new coach. “Still, they were decent, but only had two hitters.”

Scores were 25-18; 19-25; 25-5; 25-22. Pahranagat lost 3-0 to Calvary last year after winning the previous seven straight matches.

Last weekend, the Panthers competed in the Boulder City Invitational. Pool play was held on Friday and the girls had a win over Lake Mead, 25-13, 25-18, and a 1-1 split with Liberty.

On Saturday, they had losses to the Meadows (13-15; 4-15), Legacy (8-15; 7-15), and Liberty (25-21; 23-25; 12-15), and a win over Boulder City (15-8; 15-7) and Desert Oasis, but the score was not reported.

Whipple said she was pleased with the team’s play against the larger schools, is the only 1A team in the tournament. However, she said, “We’ve been struggling all season with our second set, often losing that one. We’ve got to learn to adjust and play a little stronger second set.”

She said the Lady Panthers (5-9) finished third in their four-team pool on Friday at Boulder City, “and that put us in bracket play on Saturday against a second-place team from another pool, Boulder City,” which PVHS won 2-0, but they lost the next match to Liberty 2-1.

Against Boulder City, Whipple said, “Our serves were getting through their offense. They couldn’t get set in time. It was our serves throughout the whole tournament which got us going, and that may be part of why the second sets are not so strong because the other team makes the needed adjustments to defend us. We have a pretty good serve most of the time, and our serve-receive is decent, usually, but not always. Meadows worked us over that way in our match with them, starting by serving to one particular person, and we didn’t return it too well that match.”

On Tuesday this week, PVHS had a non-league match with White Pine in Ely, the first of two matches with the Bobcats this season. White Pine prevailed 3-2 in what was described as an “exciting, close, five-set match.” The teams will meet again near the end of the season on Oct. 25 in Alamo.

Two league matches are on the schedule for this week. Word of Life (4-3) Sept. 21 and Round Mountain (0-6) on Friday. The girls travel to Sandy Valley (1-3) on Sept. 27.