Students Test their Skills at Sixth Grade Boat Float

By Gretchen Soderborg

The annual sixth-grade boat float was held on Aug. 29 at the Panaca Spring. Panaca, Caliente, and Pioche kids all participated. Students were timed at how fast they could paddle their cardboard/duct-taped boats across the Panaca Spring and back.

The singles division was held first. If the student’s boat made it to the spring, around the buoy and back, and was still intact, then they could enter a doubles division.

First place for singles was Ray Finlinson, at 1:13. Second place was Dallin Heiselbetz, at 1:22. Third place was Ethan Lester, at 1:56, and fourth place was Harrison Hooge, at 1:58.

Due to the windy conditions, the doubles competition was changed. The students paddled their boats from the steps of the spring to the dam on the other end.

Tanner Bleak and Harrison Hooge, both 1:34, were first place. Josh Rippetoe and Trustin Bazil, both 1:54, were second place. Blake Heaton and Dallin Heiselbetz, both 2:12, were third place. Aiden McRory and Austin Reed, both 2:13, were fourth place.