Residents Walk for Suicide Prevention

Saturday was the annual Suicide Prevention Community Walk, held at Linear Meadow Valley Walkway in Caliente. Close to 20 people showed up to walk in remembrance of those lost to suicide.

Janie Rippetoe, with Lincoln Counseling and Supportive Services, said that we need to break the stigma that surrounds suicide and talk to someone. She suggested that as people walk, they should share their stories. The group walking included moms pushing strollers, carrying infants in baby packs.

Every day the U.S. loses 22 Veterans to suicide and every 18 minutes someone dies by suicide. Every 19 minutes, someone is left to make sense of it.

Suicide victims are from every walk of life, young and old, getting younger every year.

The need to reach out and talk about depression and suicide has become more important than ever. There are places to go for help. Call the lifeline at 800-273-8255 or, in our community, Janie Rippetoe at 775-962-8089.