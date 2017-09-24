By







Darla Rae (Beer) Smith, was called home to our Lord in the early morning hours of Wednesday, September 6th, 2017 after fighting a strong battle with cancer. Darla passed away in the peace of her own home, near her husband, David and eldest son, Cris.

Darla was a much-beloved member of the Lincoln County community, being raised in Caliente, graduating from LCHS (Class of 1980), and worked for nearly 30 years caring for the loved ones and countless elderly all over Lincoln County in nursing, as well as 12 years of service in BLM Wildland Fire. There are few lives she had not touched in some way and was loved by almost all who knew her in this life.

Darla is survived by her loving and devoted husband, David; her children Cris N. Martin (Adrian) of El Paso, TX; Vanessa K. (Jared) Plunkett of Caliente, NV; David J. Martin (Mindy) of American Fork, UT; her parents George “Lucky” & Nancy Beer; brother, John (Rachel) of Rock Springs, WY; sister Amy (Mike) Zafarano; 3 nephews, a niece and 10 grandchildren. Darla also leaves numerous friends and other loved ones still with us.

Darla is preceded in death by her younger brother, Michael E. Beer († Oct. 2000).

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 16, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Holy Child Catholic Church (80 Tenille St, Caliente, Nevada). Interment will be in the Conaway Veterans Cemetery in Caliente, Nevada under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be made at www.snmortuary.com.