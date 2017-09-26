Card of Thanks

By







Thank You,

We may be a little late but our hats are off to all those businesses who contributed to the Caliente 4th of July celebration. The following businesses donated magnificently so our kids could have a great time and the department is grateful for their annual contribution.

Agua Caliente Trailer Park, Great Basin Foods, Nevada Bank and Trust, America First Credit Union, Jerry’s Sinclair, J&J’s R&L Mini Storage, Ana Lisa’s Beauty Shop, Jim Wilkin Trucking, Shady Rest Motel, Brandin’ Iron Restaurant, Jolly’s Pharmacy, Shamrock Pub, Caliente Auto Repair Service, Knotty Pine Restaurant and Casino, Thomas Petroleum, Dolan & Edwards Lynn’s Auto, Treasure Hunters LLC, “Getin’ It” Auto Repairs, Mountain Mercantile/True Value, Young’s RV Park, Mrs. Bad’s Nails

Caliente Volunteer Fire Department