Commissioners Visit with Sen. Masto

County Commissioners Varlin Higbee and Jared Brackenbury were in Washington, DC, Sept. 12-14, attending a Yucca Mountain Nuclear Waste Cleanup workshop.

While there, Higbee said, “We took the opportunity to go up on the hill, to the Capitol building, to meet with two of the members of the Nevada Congressional delegation, Senator Catherine Cortez-Masto and 4th District Representative Ruben Kihuen.”

He said they talked with them about natural resources, the wild horse issue, and public lands. Lincoln County has been working hard recently to find a solution to the problem of the wild horse population in Lincoln and Nye County.

Higbee said Kihuen could only take about 20 minutes for a sit-down visit before being called back into the House for a vote. But Masto was able to have a personal visit for about 45 minutes.

Higbee reported at the commission board meeting on Monday: “She said she was pleased to see us and I was pleased with the interest she showed. Both of them said, ‘We don’t have very many people from our district who come back here to talk about the issues. Tourists, yes, but not so much with our elected officials who actually make a point to come and see us when they are here.’” He said both Masto and Kihuen expressed their “appreciation that we would do that.”

Higbee felt that Masto was noticeably interested and concerned about what she heard from them about the difficulties that exist with the overpopulation of wild horses.

“She had not heard our side of the story before on horses, public lands, and natural resources that drive our economy,” Higbee said. “All she has been hearing for a long time,” he added, “is the information she gets from her constituency in Clark County. She made the comment she wants to come out to Lincoln and White Pine County.”

Masto has been to Lincoln County at least twice when she served as Nevada state attorney general.