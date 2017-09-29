Cross Country Competes at UNLV

By







By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County’s cross country team competed at the UNLV Invitational in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 23. Many large schools like Bishop Gorman and Legacy were competing at this meet. The boys’ team score was 531. Cody Dirks was in the top quarter of 157 runners with a time of 17:50. Chance Christensen obtained a new personal record of 19:57. Lincoln Frehner PR’d at 20:02; Alex Rowe at 20:54; Guy Heaton at 21:27; and Jaydon Heaton at 29:22.

For the girl’s team, Mayah Hafen PR’d with a time of 26:44. Head coach Lacie Pearson mentioned a tradition the team has. Whatever runner on the team improves the most that week gets a red jersey. Alex Rowe had a huge improvement and received the jersey this week.

Pearson said, “So many of the runners had improvements. They are working really hard, and I think if they keep working really hard, they will definitely have a chance at state. They are such good, hard-working kids.”

Their next meet will be on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the Falcon Invitational in Henderson, Nevada, at Foothill High School.