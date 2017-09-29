Panther Girls Open League in First Place

By







Last week at home in Alamo, the Pahranagat Valley girls volleyball team had matches to open league play. No offense to speak of from the opponents was quite apparent in the matches

In a match with Word of Life on Thursday, PVHS won handily 25-4; 25-16; 25-9. The next night, hosting Round Mountain, the scores were similar: 25-8; 25-6; 25-5.

Neither the Eagles nor the Knights were able to return service very well.

“I credit my girls,” Coach Ginger Whipple said. “They serve hard. Even 4A teams (ones faced in pre-season tournaments) struggled with our serves and I know how it turns the game around for us. If the other team can’t return our serve, it’s a point for us. We’re just good servers, and you could see that Round Mountain was noticeably frustrated with themselves.”

She explained a good serve is one that is low to the net, [making it] more difficult to know where it is going and to get ready for. Not a serve that is lobbed high over the net, “but one that zings just over the top of the net. Other than the jump float, it is probably the best type of serve.”

A large number of points Pahranagat Valley earned in the matches last week resulted from errors made by the opponents.

Earlier last week, Sept. 19, before beginning league play, Pahranagat Valley traveled to White Pine for a match with the Bobcats. And it was a close one, as expected, with White Pine coming out with a 3-2 victory. The sets went back and forth with the scores usually only four or five points apart. White Pine won the first and third sets. Pahranagat Valley took the second and fourth sets. The Bobcats won the tie-breaking fifth set 15-9.

“We didn’t play as well as we should have,” Whipple said. “I would guess the girls missed 40 percent of their serves. That hurt us really bad because it changes the momentum. I felt we just didn’t get off the bus that day. But I still feel good about pushing them to five games.”

This week, Pahranagat Valley played at Sandy Valley on Wednesday and at Tonopah today.

“Tonopah is always good at home,” Whipple said, “so we expect a challenge.” However, PVHS is 14-2 against the Muckers since 2007, having won the last five meetings.