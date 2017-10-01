LaRue Stewart Cook | Donald David Stackhouse | Mildred Ruth Fay

By







LaRue Stewart Cook

LaRue Stewart Cook, age 81, died in St George UT on September 18, 2017. Born in Cedar City, UT on December 10, 1935, to Fay Stewart and Winona Lamoreaux. She married her high school sweetheart Reeves Cook on June 7, 1954, in Caliente, NV. She lived most of her childhood in Caliente and Tempiute.

After marrying Reeves, they spent most of their life in Las Vegas, NV where they raised 4 daughters and numerous grandchildren. After Reeves retired they moved to Alamo, NV where they lived for 15 years.

LaRue was a homemaker and her hobbies consisted of shopping, party planning and conversing with everyone. Reeves and LaRue were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and sealed in the St.George Temple with their girls for all time and eternity.

She is survived by her 3 Daughters, Carmella (Jim) Thompson, Marva (Keith) Simmers, Marsha (Terry) Dugan, 18 grandchildren, 67 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild on the way and her brother K.C. Stewart. She is preceded in death by her parents Fay Stewart and Winona Lamoreaux, husband of 58 years Reeves Cook, daughter Reeva Adair Cook-Wang, grandson Wendell Eckel, sisters Therol Sampson and Estelle Foremaster.

The family would like to thank the staff at Intermountain Dixie Regional Medical Center for being so amazing with LaRue during her last days. Services will be in Alamo, NV on Saturday, September 23, 2017. A viewing will be held at 9 a.m. Followed by a funeral at 11 a.m. Interment at Alamo City Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at www.SerentiyStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 986-2085.

Donald David Stackhouse

Donald David Stackhouse passed away peacefully at Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara on Wednesday, August 16, 2017. He was 91. Don was born in Hollywood, CA on July 27, 1926, to Cora and George Stackhouse. He was the second eldest of three children.

Uncle Don was a 1944 graduate of ‘good ol’ Lincoln County High School in Panaca, Nevada. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the Merchant Marines/U.S. Coast Guard from May 1945 to July 1946. He also served in the U.S. Army for six years from September 1950 to September 1956.

After leaving the army, Don worked as an FBI Clerk and Agent. Later, he also worked as a Maintenance Electrician for Southern California Edison for 31 years. He was a beloved member of Elks Lodge #613 BPOE-Santa Barbara and gave willingly to many charities. Uncle Don was an avid golfer all his life and very much enjoyed exercising with friends, solving crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and playing cribbage. Uncle Don also enjoyed many years of traveling the country with his wife, Phyllis, and their group of RV friends and, more recently, by himself with his best friend in the world, Senna, his cat! Uncle Don is survived by many nieces and nephews that loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his parents Cora and George Stackhouse; Phyllis Stackhouse, his wife of 31 years; and his two brothers Clarke and Milton Stackhouse. A small gathering to honor Uncle Don is set for Saturday, October 21, 2017, at 1 p.m. at the Rancho Santa Barbara Clubhouse (333 Old Mill Road).

Mildred Ruth Fay

Mildred Ruth Fay passed away, peacefully in her sleep, 8/20/17. Mildred was born on August 8, 1924, and married to Orlin (Bob) Fay for 66 years. They reared two daughters, Alice Sue and Carol Ann. The family moved to Las Vegas, Nevada from Lyons, Kansas in 1956 and Bob began his Civil Service Career. After Bob’s retirement, they moved to Panaca, Nevada in 1994. They enjoyed rural Nevada very much. Mildred enjoyed gardening, hunting, and fishing. She was a very loving mother, wife, friend, and grandmother. She was laid to rest at Conway Memorial Park Veterans Cemetery, Caliente, Nevada.

Her favorite scripture was, John 3:16, “For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth on Him, should not perish, but have everlasting life,” She will be missed very much.