Second Half of League Season Starting

By







0 shares

Pahranagat Valley volleyball continues in the second half of the season, nine matches remaining, with seven of them on their home court.

Today, the girls host Indian Springs. On Tuesday and Thursday next week, they host The Meadows and league newcomer Liberty Baptist. The two away matches are at Beatty and Lincoln County.

Last week, in league play, Pahranagat traveled to Tonopah. Coach Ginger Whipple said, “It was good to play somebody that gave us some competition.”

While Pahranagat won 3-0, the scores were competitive: 25-18, 25-15, and 25-14. Whipple said Tonopah (9-5, 2-1) has improved quite a bit and was pleased to play them.

The Muckers returned the next day and handily beat independent Oasis Academy 3-0 in Fallon.

Another match Whipple said she is looking forward to because of the competitive nature is with White Pine in Alamo on Oct. 25. The Lady Panthers lost to the Lady Bobcats 3-2 in Ely on Sept. 19.

Present standings in the 1A Southern League have Pahranagat Valley in first place 4-0, with newcomer Liberty Baptist in second place 3-0. Tonopah is third at 2-1.

Liberty and Tonopah don’t meet until the final game of the regular season on Oct. 26 in Tonopah.

In the 1A Northern League, Virginia City (4-3) is the leader, followed by Coleville (9-4), and Owyhee (11-5). Smith Valley (14-7) is also in the mix, however, the Bulldogs have lost to Excel Christian and Coleville. They will host frontrunner Virginia City this Saturday. Coleville and Virginia City will play each other on Oct. 14 in Virginia City.

For Pahranagat Valley (11-10, 4-0) this homecoming week has been full of activities. Indian Springs (2-2, 1-1) will be their homecoming opponent.

PVHS has dominated the Thunderbirds, 10-0, since 2008. And, although Indian Springs has made the league playoffs for the past eight years, they have not advanced past the semifinal round or appeared in the state tournament since.