Western Elite Planning Expansion

Western Elite landfill, south of Alamo, wants to expand. The plan is to move onto about 160 acres, about 35 miles south of Alamo on the west side of U.S. Highway 93.

In a presentation to the Board of County Commissioners on Sept. 18, Mike Ford of Abbey, Stubbs, and Ford, a public land, and energy consulting firm in Las Vegas assisting Western Elite, talked about the options that might allow for the expansion of the current 500 acres of private land they occupy.

There are a number of options, Ford said, but primarily, two ways exist for dealing with landfill sites, both of which have advantages.

One is to ask the BLM for the right to purchase the desired acreage via direct sale, in which they would have to compete with other potential buyers on the open market, or acquire the land through the Recreation and Public Purpose (RP & P) Act, where BLM conveys land to a government entity (the county) at no cost. In that case, the county keeps ownership and works out an agreement with Western Elite in terms of operations, liabilities, and other issues.

Ford said the land around the Western Elite site has not specifically been identified by the BLM for disposal at this time but could be made available under the Recreation and Public Purposes.

If the RP&P process were to be followed, Ford told commissioners, the firm would be paid by Western Elite (if feasible) to do the work on acquiring the land on behalf of the county. “We don’t make any of your decisions, but we will take it through the BLM process and bring it back to you for review and final acceptance.”

Commissioner Varlin Higbee later said that he thought a Western Elite expansion, “would also open the door for them to haul the garbage from the southern end of the district, Alamo, Rachel, Hiko. That could help to decrease the cost of our solid waste by a little over half.”

He said Coyote Springs may favor the expansion also. “If they can get out of their present agreement with Republic Services in Las Vegas, they could also have pickup by Western Elite.” However, a representative of Coyote Springs could not be reached for comment.

Commission chair Paul Donohue mentioned another option, asking if the County’s existing Land Use Plan could be amended to add the land Western Elite desires to obtain. Ford said changing a Land Use Plan is a long and involved process, but it could be amended for a specific, stand-alone individual action.

After hearing the presentation and discussions, board members voted to allow Abbey, Stubbs, and Ford to approach the BLM on behalf of Lincoln County for the purpose of discussing the options of a possible expansion for Western Elite.