Fire District News

By







0 shares

The Pahranagat Valley Fire District met Sept. 25.

Ryan Rhodes informed the board that the EMT course has been approved by the State and will start Oct. 10 and run through Dec. 20, with Thanksgiving off. The classes will run every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights from 6 to 9 p.m. and every other Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are currently 6 to 7 people enrolled in training.

The certification test will be administered sometime in January.

An interest in getting more people to drive ambulances in Hiko was mentioned.

Roberta Park, Emergency Management Chair, reported that all of the churches in the valley are working together when it comes to Emergency Preparedness.

Lonny Walch gave the Fire Chief Report and informed the board of a high angle rescue training that will start in the near future to hopefully start a division with Dan Park leading it.

Lastly, on Oct. 9 there will be a drill involving many emergency response personnel. So don’t be alarmed when you see an influx of cops, firefighters, and emergency responders in Alamo.

The drill will run mostly from 9 a.m. to noon with more training for some at 1 p.m. The drill will include three parts: an Emergency Operations Center, Hazmat Station, and School Evacuation.

If you, as a parent, want to participate in the reunification part of the school evacuation drill, please talk to Mike Sparrow at Pahranagat Valley High School.