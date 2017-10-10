LCAT looking to Promote Tourism

By







3 shares

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) held a meeting on Sept. 12 at the Extension Office.

According to Marcia Hurd, President of LCAT, one of the main focuses was to promote tourism into the area. LCAT also helps organizations that do not have the means to raise money, such as the parks.

Keith Larson announced that the coupons for the farmers’ markets were now available at the Extension Office and could be used in October. The grant will roll over into April, May, and June.

The next meeting is on Oct. 17 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Ben Rowley gave a report on LCAT’s website, saying it was getting good traffic and was up from last month. Ben brought up that Rick Stever is looking for volunteers for people to be part of the emergency management volunteer group. He explained that this group will help out in an emergency situation, helping victims find resources and doing crowd control.

The group also discussed upcoming grants for marketing Lincoln County to visitors and plans on building local infrastructure so visitors can have the information and services they need during their stay.