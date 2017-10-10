New Online Resources for County

By







Lincoln County Cooperative Extension and the Lincoln County Conservation District have come together to offer you easy access to a wealth of information on topics of interest to you.

The website is http://www.lcextension.org. There you can find 4-H; Producing Food; Workforce; Community Health; and the Conservation District.

Each week, the Conservation District offers the latest news – news, not politics – in what’s driving conservation and agriculture around the country, both successes and concerns. It’s called the Conservation Clip List and is put together by the National Association of Conservation Districts. A click from the local website takes you to articles by AgriNews, newspapers around the country, and well-known magazines among other sources.

Recent topics have included:

“Conservation for the Future of the Family Farm.”

“Can American Soil Be Brought Back to Life?”

“Wild Horses: Adored by the Public, but Destroying Water Resources,” “From Sugar Mills to Hog Farms, U.S. Agriculture Braces for Irma.”

“Case Studies Show Big Economic Benefits of Soil Health Practices.”

The Lincoln County Conservation District invites you to check out this interesting source of widespread information.

You are also invited to the Fall Conservation District Workshop at the Caliente Fire Department Hall on US 93, next to the gas station, on Nov. 2 at 6 p.m.

Maggie Orr, current president of Nevada Association of Conservation Districts, will present on Conservation District work locally and around the state. Conservation district supervisors are locally elected and work to get incentive-based conservation on the ground in their local areas.

We hope you will join us to find out more about Conservation Districts. Be sure to check out the Conservation Clip List each week on the website!