County Invited to Serve Military Families

There are many great programs that serve Lincoln County around the holidays. If you have a little extra to give, you can help serve the families of airmen.

Lonny Walch is part of the Civilian Military Council at Nellis Air Force Base. The group is collecting presents for families stationed at Nellis Air Force Base. It’s part of Operation Warmheart.

The presents need to be unwrapped. New gifts are needed for boys and girls from 0-17 years old. The older kids tend to be left out, so gift cards are appreciated for them.

You can bring the presents to Lonny Walch or call him at 775-725-3637 and he will come pick them up. If you have any questions, feel free to call him.

Presents will be delivered to Nellis Air Force Base on Dec. 12. Any help is appreciated.