Regional Development Director Retiring

Mike Baughman, executive director of the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority, and president of Intertech Service Corporation in Carson City, has announced he is retiring effective Dec. 31. His retirement will also include withdrawing from his position on the LCRDA board.

He made the announcement at the LCRDA meeting Sept. 18.

Board chair Dave Hurd said Baughman has been involved with Lincoln County as a consultant and representative in a variety of ways for many years, as well as with the City of Caliente.

“This will be a complete retirement,” Hurd said, “not from the LCRDA only, but from all his other current activities. He has done a tremendous job. He has brought multiple, multiple grants into the county, the city of Caliente, and Alamo. He has been instrumental in improvements to the industrial parks and numerous other things over the years. He has represented Lincoln County at times in the halls of Congress in Washington, D.C.”

Hurd said the LCRDA was partially responsible for bringing in the International Mountain Bicycling Association and creating the bike trails that are currently under construction.

“He will be sorely missed and probably impossible to replace,” Hurd said. Baughman has indicated he will assist the Board with identifying and retaining his replacement.

LCRDA board members plan to have a special meeting on Oct. 18, as well as holding their next regular meeting in November at the Caliente City Hall.

County Commission chair Paul Donohue said Baughman has served the county for about 18 years, perhaps more. “I worked with him, Ace Robinson, and Paul Seidler when the Yucca Mountain nuclear waste issues were being started, probably in the mid or late 1990s, and we were considered an affected county. The county was given federal money, but told we had to hire people who would be consultants to us on all the information that was coming out of Washington D.C., keeping us posted so that we understood it.” Baughman is known for making his reports understood quite well.

After Yucca Mountain was put on hold, Donohue said Baughman got involved with the local BLM office on the Pinyon-Juniper situation in Lincoln and White Pine counties, while at the same time recognizing some opportunities for local economic development. He was helpful in creating the Lincoln County Regional Development Authority.

“He has worked very hard on the Regional Development Authority. Spent a lot of time, a lot of effort, and gone to a lot of different things, meetings and such. He has been able to place himself in strategic places in the state that have really benefited us.”