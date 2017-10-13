Cross Country Competes at Falcon Invitational

By







By Marinda Lamb

On October 7th, Lincoln County High School’s cross country teams participated in the Falcon Invitational. Chance Christensen said, “Last week’s meet was in Las Vegas at Foothill High School. In this meet, they have different races for freshman and sophomores and the juniors and seniors. It’s actually one of the harder races we have. The track has lots of hills, no flat terrain.” For the freshman and sophomore boys race, Jaydon Heaton got a new personal record. There are no freshman or sophomore girl runners on the cross country team. Hannah Bleak got 26th place in the 11th and 12th-grade girls races. First out of the Lincoln County team. Shayla Mathews and Ashlee Decker got new season records. For the boys 11th and 12th grade race, Cody Dirks placed 22nd with a time of 17:42, a new season record. Hayden Showell also reached a new season record.

Their next meet is Saturday, October 14th at the Lake Mead Invitational in Boulder City.