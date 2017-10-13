Local Artist Creating Mural for Moapa Valley

By







A local artist, Heidi Leavitt, from Hiko, has been working since June on a mural that represents something close to her heart. Among 36 artists back in March, she entered the Moapa Valley Community Center Mural Project Competition through Clark County. The theme for the mural submission was “A Valued Foundation.”

As Leavitt brainstormed over a design plan, her original concept was to draw many of the old significant structures that the pioneers had built over the years. She expressed, “I did sketch after sketch of these but none of them really stuck. They lacked soul.”

After much prayer and pondering, she knew she needed to paint the people that settled there because “it is the people that create the heart and soul of a community. It is their stories of joy and sacrifice that build its foundation. The soil is filled with their blood, sweat, and tears and then their bones after death.”

Leavitt pored over census reports between 1880 and 1920. She selected several names that she knew had posterity still in the Moapa Valley. She looked the names up on familysearch.com and ancestry.com and found their pictures and stories. She was also able to meet with the tribal chairman at the Moapa River Reservation as well as the chairman of their historical society and learned the story, heritage, and tradition they wanted her to paint about their ancestors.

The Moapa Valley was founded on several values, and each value will have a plaque explaining the story behind it when installed and displayed in the Old School House. The mural incorporates twelve values which are: Heritage and Tradition; Perseverance; Service; Family; Patriotism; Hard Work and Working Together as a Family; Grit; Determination; Faith; Industry and Dreaming; Community; and lastly, Love.

Leavitt was one of three finalists selected to commission the mural in the competition. Her grandpa, Paul Lewis, 91, was in the audience. She came in second place. The morning after learning that Leavitt’s mural was not selected, Lewis called her and informed her that he had not slept at all that night. He agreed with her one hundred percent that the history of the valley is not about the buildings, but about the people, and that her mural needed to be painted.

Lewis wanted to hire her to paint the mural in a place of her choosing. They contacted the Old Logandale School History and Art Museum and they were excited at the prospect of having the mural hung there.

Heidi Leavitt grew up in Moapa and based her mural design on the history of the Moapa Valley area. The whole mural is a beautiful depiction using oil paints. The completed project is eight feet tall by forty feet wide. The mural consists of ten panels of masonite measuring four feet by eight feet tall.

Leavitt has spent the last eight years trying to pursue art more. It has been something she has always enjoyed since she was young. Five times a year, for six years, she was taught by John McNaughton of Provo, Utah, in an apprenticeship where she learned more about fine art.

“It’s a spiritual experience. I feel like it puts me more in touch with something inside me.”

Leavitt has done several murals, including the one inside the entrance of Pahranagat Valley Elementary School. She has also done fine art paintings, wood burnings, and has illustrated books for Mike Prince and Gina Wilson. Essentially, she has done anything anyone has needed.

Leavitt continued relating, “Painting this mural has been the most amazing experience for me. It is something that is personal in so many ways. I absolutely love to paint. Having grown up in Moapa, I love the valley and the people there. My own roots and the roots of my husband both go back to 1906. I have loved learning more about their history. And then, of course, I love my grandpa and being able to work on this project with him has been an experience that I will treasure forever.”

Leavitt would like to thank the Pahranagat Valley Elementary School and the Pahranagat Valley Ambulance Barn for the use of their facilities as she has painted this mural. The mural will be dedicated to the memory of her grandmother and, also added in by her grandfather, to “all of the women who didn’t ‘Dear John’ their men when they were off to war.”

The mural will be unveiled on Nov. 4 in Moapa, Nevada.