Community Steps up for Local Students

The residents of Pahranagat Valley have spent the last couple of weeks donating items for elementary, middle, and high school students as part of a school drive. Instead of the normal school supplies, the items needed were jackets, sweatshirts, soaps, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, laundry detergent, socks, underwear, gloves, hats, mouthwash, chapsticks, floss, brushes, and combs.

On Sept. 26, ladies from the community met inside The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints’ cultural hall to assemble bags of the items that were then delivered to Pahranagat Valley Elementary School and Pahranagat Valley Middle and High School.

Due to the generosity of the community, the elementary school received eight big boxes of kits and there was enough toothpaste and toothbrushes for every child. The middle and high school received five big boxes of kits, along with laundry detergent.

Brian Higbee, the principal at PVES, expressed, “These kits are a tremendous help, especially this time of year. Coats are extremely helpful. We do the best we can to help, but when the community comes together, it’s amazing the outpouring of support. A lot of people step up whenever asked, and we only ever need to ask once here. We’d like to thank the community for their help and generosity. These items will be put to good use.”

Mike Strong, the principal of PVHS, added, “We’re just so thankful for all of the time and effort that has been put into the humanitarian kits on behalf of the students at Pahranagat Valley Middle and High School. They are greatly appreciated and I am just thankful for the community’s effort there.”

Another ongoing humanitarian project is organized through the Trinity Assembly of God. They are collecting baby blankets that are thick and colorful to deliver to third world countries through Worldwide Vision. The blankets can be knit or crocheted with small holes in between stitches. Sewn blankets are also accepted if they are double sided for thickness.

You can drop off the blankets to either Marjorie Davis or Becky Eizman. You can also hang them on the doorknob of the church in a bag if no one is there. Since Sept. 1, 53 blankets have been delivered.