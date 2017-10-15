Alamo Resident Helping Raise Money in Support of ALS-Stricken Coach

By







A local resident is helping raise money to support a longtime coach of another Nevada school.

Myron Branning has been a teacher, coach, and administrator at Carlin High School for many years. His teams have been an opponent of PVHS on several occasions. He was recently diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Shana Loveday, of Alamo, who has a son, Shaun Loveday, that teaches and coaches in Carlin, and who is a PVHS graduate, is letting Lincoln County know that Carlin High School is doing a fundraising raffle for Branning and his family. Tickets are $10, and a variety of prizes will be raffled off. Those interested in contributing can text or call Shana Loveday at 775-962-1099.