Community Shows Support to Las Vegas After Mass Shooting

Schools in Lincoln County showed support for the Vegas Strong movement following the tragic events of the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 1.

PVHS principal Mike Strong said, “We wanted to make sure those involved in the terrible event down in Las Vegas knew that we were definitely thinking of them and want to support them.”

He explained a number of people came up with some ideas “and we had the students from each of the Pahranagat Valley schools form a large heart Thursday on the football field surrounding the large letters L.V. Elementary school students formed the letters and middle school and high school students then formed the heart shape around them. Ryan Rhodes brought his drone and filmed the event and the students all gave a cheer of ‘Vegas Strong’ and had it posted on Facebook, Twitter, and a few other social media sites. It has received quite a number of hits. In the past week, it has received a lot of comments of appreciation from a little bit of everywhere.”

He added, “I hope those people who were directly involved get to feel there support out there. And for our kids, maybe there is a sense that if we cannot be there physically to do something, we can still do something to remember them and those who are going through a tough time right now.”

Special stick-on decals were created by Brittney Smallwood for the varsity Panther football players, volleyball girls, cheerleaders, and coaches to wear their uniforms or outfits.

Jade and Tonya Mortensen did special hairbows for the volleyball players and cheerleaders to wear.

As it was homecoming week for Pahranagat Valley, Strong said it was decided to go ahead and play the scheduled game with a minute of silence observed before the volleyball and football games.

When the football team came onto the field for the start of their game, each of the players carried an American flag, courtesy of the Alamo and Hiko wards of the LDS church.

He said the students have felt somewhat of a sense of community by taking part in the observance.

At Lincoln County High, the students all wore blue clothing one day and took a student body photo to post on social media, showing support. Many of the residents in the northern part of the county, students and townspeople alike, participated in community vigils held Saturday in Caliente.

Strong said, “Around the state, many people were impacted by the tragedy, and the schools in those communities also had times of remembrance as well.”