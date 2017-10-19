Pahranagat Valley High Celebrates Homecoming

By







0 shares

Panther fans joined in several festivities this past week for Homecoming. The student council worked really hard in putting together great events. The council was in charge of the Mr. PV contest. The football team was in charge of the powder puff game. The volleyball team was in charge of the peach fuzz game. And the cheerleaders were in charge of the pep assembly. Each day, students had shortened class periods in order to allow time for making posters and floats for Thursday night’s activities.

On Monday, contestants for Mr. PV battled it out. The young men from all grades were judged in talent and a skit and then asked random questions before the four judges decided. Tayt Leavitt, a freshman, won the title of Mr. PV in front of a supportive crowd.

On Tuesday, the field lights lit the town sky as the girls from all grades hit the field in a Powder Puff game. The stands were pretty packed with spectators watching the white team called Hoosier Daddy, which was coached by Culen Highbe, Chris Thornton, Hunter Hollingshead, and Haigen Huntsman, play against the blue team, Prestige Worldwide, which was coached by Brodey Maxwell, Richard Lewis, Garett Higbee, and Duston Stewart.

In the end, Prestige Worldwide came out on top with a final score of 12-0.

On Wednesday, the boys from all grades showed up in five teams for their peach fuzz volleyball tournament. The undefeated team coached by Madi Taylor and Karley Whipple was finally overthrown after a close back and forth game with the team coached by Ashlyn Wadsworth, Rachel Bunker, and Gracie Carter, which won 26-24. Taylor and Whipple’s team came back after one more match to secure the first place title in an epic battle back with the final score of 25-20.

On Thursday, students prepared for the Pep Assembly and finished their floats for the parade through the streets. Residents of Pahranagat Valley gathered with their students in the high school gymnasium to support their teams.

Seniors spoke and gave thanks to those who have helped them along their way. The Student Council and Booster Club put on skits involving the panther mascot.

Members of each class, including coaches, participated in a tight tricycle race across the gym.

The cheerleaders performed an amazing routine with blacklights.

The residents of the town collaborated in shouting #VegasStrong to add to the video being made showing the community’s support for the tragic shooting on Oct. 1.

And, of course, there was the much-anticipated unfurling of State Champion Banners made by Christine Foisy for volleyball, baseball, and softball. Everyone then trickled out onto the streets. Students loaded onto their floats and caravanned around town ending at an enormous bonfire made by the senior class boys Garett Higbee, Duston Stewart, Brodey Maxwell, Richard Lewis, and Asher Haworth, under the supervision of volunteer firefighter Rob Hansen.

Gameday was Friday against the Indian Springs Thunderbirds. Both the JV and Varsity Volleyball Teams showed class and strength as they secured victories.

The JV team won both games with a score of 25-15 and 25-9. The football team was present and showed their support by raising their arms and saying “Aaahhhh” and then dropping their hands down and saying “Who” with each electrifying serve across the court.

The varsity team won all three of its matches with scores of 25-19, 25-5, and 25-10. Then the football team took its turn facing off against Indian Springs under the firelight of the “P” against the water tower hill with a victory of 64-12.

The cheerleaders rocked their half-time routine and the Homecoming Court was announced and took the field escorted by each girl’s father. Throughout the evening, the school paid tribute to #VegasStrong on uniforms, helmets, and ribbons. At the start of the game, the entire football team ran out onto the field, each with an American Flag for the national anthem.

Saturday evening was the much anticipated Homecoming Dance. This year’s theme was Disney’s Frozen. During the dance, Chap Lamb and Cassidee Zanoth were crowned Freshman Prince and Princess. Sophomore Prince and Princess were Preston Higbee and Maryssa Lee. Junior Prince and Princess were Stockton Maxwell and Morgan Harris. Senior Class Second Attendants were Richard Lewis and Madison Williams. Senior Class First Attendants were Hunter Hollingshead and Madalyn Taylor. Lastly, Brodey Maxwell and Ashlyn Wadsworth were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.

Madi Taylor, Student Council President, enjoyed the Peach Fuzz game the most this year, as well as the Pep Assembly because the whole town was there. She added, “I think we get really good support and turnout for all of the events we put on during the week. I also think it is really cool that the school provides us with shortened classes and the coaches allow shorter practices to allow for possible participation in all of the events for the students.”

With another homecoming season at an end, the sense of community and panther pride runs deep through this valley as residents continue to support their Blue and Gold teams.