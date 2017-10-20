Panther Girls Take Two Matches

By







On their home court last Friday, the Panthers swept league newcomer the Liberty Baptist Knights 25-9, 25-11, 25-19.

On Tuesday this week, PVHS played long-time in-county rival Lincoln County and won 3-0. Scores against the Lynx were 25-9, 25-12, 25-12.

The Lady Panthers (14-11) have an 18-2 record over the Lady Lynx since 2007, with the only losses being two of the three matches the teams played in 2014. Since then the Panthers have won the last six matches.

Pahranagat Valley, the 1A Southern League leader, has four of their next five matches at home.

The first one is today against Beaver Dam (4-5, 1-4). Then there will be two non-league matches with Virgin Valley (10-15) and White Pine (23-3).

The girls did lose to White Pine 3-2 in the Boulder City Invitational last month but have not played Virgin Valley yet this season.

The only away match Pahranagat has left is at Beatty on Oct. 26, and they conclude the regular season with a pre-playoff tune-up against Lincoln County on Monday, Oct. 30.

In the meantime, Lincoln County (10-11) returns to league play with a doubleheader at winless Mountain View this afternoon.

The six-team 1A Southern League tournament begins Nov. 1. However, if the Panthers remain in first or second place, they will earn a first-round bye and move into the semifinals on Nov. 4 at a location still to be determined.

For Lincoln County, the four-team 2A Southern Regionals will be at Laughlin High on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Leaders of the 2A North are Yerington, Incline, White Pine, and Pershing County.

In the 1A North West at present, Sierra Lutheran is the leader, followed by

Coleville. Sierra Lutheran plays both Virginia City and Coleville next weekend.

Owyhee and Eureka are the leaders in the 1A North East. Owyhee plays at Eureka today.

The NIAA state tournaments for all classifications will be held at Faith Lutheran High in Las Vegas on Nov. 10-11.