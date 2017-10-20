By







Quinton Robbins

Quinton Robbins, 20 years old, of Henderson, Nevada tragically passed away Sunday night, October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Quinton was born on March 21, 1997, in Henderson, Nevada to Joe and Tracey Robbins.

He loved life and lived every second of it with laughter, excitement, grace, and character. He loved his family more than anything and always put them first. Everyone loved Quinton because he was a friend to everyone. He was the most genuine and loving person. He was an athlete that excelled in every sport, but his passion was golf. Anything outdoors was home sweet home to Quinton. He was an excellent student and a favorite of his teachers. He graduated with honors from Basic High School and continued his education at UNLV. He was working for the City of Henderson in the sports department doing what he loved. He embodied true perfection. Q, Quint, Q-tip, Q-Dragon, Tin-Tin, Cutie Pie, Q-Dog, Quincy, Quintina, Shark Boy, Quinton, we will miss you more than words can say. Quinton is survived by his parents, Joe and Tracey, sister Skylar (17), brother Quade (12), grandparents, David and LaJune Robbins and David and Gaynor Wells, and tons of uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends.

The funeral service was held on Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Meeting House, 303 Cholla St., Henderson, NV 89015.

Services

9 to 10:30 a.m.: viewing for friends that would like to pay their respects

10:30 to 11 a.m.: viewing for family only

11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m: funeral services

Interment Services to follow for family only

Please respect the Robbins family’s privacy. No media and no photography. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com