Runners Compete at Lake Mead Invitational

By Marinda Lamb

Lincoln County High School’s cross country team raced in the Lake Mead Invitational on Saturday in Boulder City.

It was a tough course with many hills, according to the runners. Cody Dirks placed second in the Varsity B race. He was able to bring home a trophy. Ben Culverwell was next for Lincoln County. Jaydon Heaton had a new personal record by almost 30 seconds, which is a lot in the cross country. He got the red jersey this week.

Hannah Bleak placed sixth in the girls Varsity B race. She brought home a medal. Coach Lacie Pearson said, “We’re looking pretty good going into regionals. Divisions are this weekend but because we live so far away we can’t compete in the weekday races which count for divisions but anyone can come race. We’re proud of Jaydon, and Cody and Hannah for bringing home some hardware from this race.”