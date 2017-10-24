LC Coalition News

By







Lincoln County Coalition met at Panaca Town Center on Sept. 26. Here are the highlights.

Mental Health

Janie Rippetoe, with Lincoln Counseling and Supportive Services, said the Suicide Prevention Community Walk, held at Linear Meadow Valley Walkway in Caliente, was successful. Close to 20 people showed up to walk in remembrance of those lost to suicide and to support suicide prevention.

Rippetoe also said she completed her Mental Health First Aid training and is coordinating with Mary Duff to obtain materials in order to put on her first class. She was trained to teach the class dealing with adults.

Those interested in mental health services or in taking part in a Mental Health First Aid training can contact Rippetoe at 775-962-8089 or by emailing jrippetoe@health.nv.gov

Narconon

Narconon is a drug rehab facility located in Rainbow Canyon. You can learn more about the program at http://www.narconon.org/drug-rehab/centers/narconon-nevada.html. It is involved with community service projects, including the Pumpkin Patch and the Food Drop.

Senior Center

Volunteers are trying to keep the Panaca Senior Center open. It is now serving lunch again Monday through Friday. Those interested in getting involved with the senior center can contact Irvin Wright at 775-728-4662 or drirvinwright@gmail.com.

Constitution Study Group

The Lincoln County Constitution Study Group has provided books to the school district to give the students. They have meetings on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. in Panaca at the Pearsons’ house. October will be their final meeting of the year, but they will pick it up again in 2018.

Marcia Hurd mentioned how interesting and educational the meetings are. Everyone is welcome to every class. Call 775-962-1407 for info.

Pumpkin Patch

The Pumpkin Patch hosted by the Caliente Community United Methodist Church will run Oct. 7-31. They will be holding special events on Oct. 14, 20, and throughout Nevada Day week.

The Caliente Elementary carnival will be Oct. 28.

Kershaw-Ryan State Park will hold “Pumpkins in the Park” at 4:00 p.m. on Oct. 27 and “Creepy Sounds of the Night” on Oct. 26.

Tourism

The Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) is overseeing many tourism-related activities such as the billboard in Hiko and the LincolnCountyNevada.com website, which promotes local destinations and events. LCAT also communicates with businesses about upcoming events, and it administers an FHM grant which supports Caliente Farmers Market.

To get involved, contact Marcia Hurd at 239-810-2960 or marcia@starvalleynv.com

Health

Those who attended the Health Fair on Sept. 16 said it was a success, with a good turnout. NyE Communities Coalition representatives were there and said they were able to connect with a lot of people.

On Oct. 6, 7, and 8, there will be a free Remote Area Medical Clinic coming to Pahrump, where medical, dental, mental health, and vision services will be provided. There are no eligibility requirements and services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis. This is put on by the Remote Area Medical Volunteer Corps and will be held at the NyECC headquarters, 1020 E. Wilson Road, Pahrump, NV 89048.

For more information, call NyECC at (775) 727-9970 or email info@nyecc.org

Workforce

Launa Chouquer with Lincoln County Workforce said they are looking for more participants on the adult side and that they have a lot of participation on the youth side of their program. Contact the Workforce program at (775) 726-3800.

Emergency Management

Lincoln County Emergency Management, in cooperation with the Red Cross and CERT, is rounding up volunteers to be part of emergency response teams in each community. This is separate from first responders. These volunteers would do things like setting up an information center, helping coordinate services with those in need, and other services.

If interested, call Christy Blood at (775) 962-2865.

Veterans

Linda Rollins with Veterans Affairs shared a few items.

The Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Van comes to areas to help veterans that think they have diseases due to Agent Orange, etc. They will be in Ely at Ridley’s on Oct. 10 at 4:00 p.m. They are working on their 2018 calendar and Rollins is advocating to DAV officials for Lincoln County.

The Fisher House Foundation provides military families housing close to a loved one during hospitalization for an illness, disease, or injury. They are on campuses of the VA hospital in Las Vegas and the VA hospital in Salt Lake. There is one in San Diego as well.

Ground has been broken on construction of the Northern Nevada State Veterans Home in Sparks. Set to open in 2018, it will be a 102,000-square foot facility to provide care for the region’s most vulnerable veterans.

Rollins mentioned The Veterans Choice Program (VCP), which is a benefit that allows eligible veterans to receive healthcare from a community provider, rather than waiting for a VA appointment or traveling to a VA facility.

Veterans can apply for an identification card directly from VA. The VA card will allow veterans to demonstrate proof of service for discounts at private restaurants and businesses.

There will be a Family Freedom Festival in Rose Park by the pavilion on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

For more information on any of these programs, contact Linda Rollins at 775-962-5683 or LSRollins2@yahoo.com

Adult Education

The Lincoln County School District adult education program offers adults help in getting diploma and preparing for college.

To connect with that program, contact Helen Crooks at 702-361-2850 or hcrooks@lcsdnv.com; or Doug Peterson at 775-962-3540 or dpeterson@lcsdnv.com

Drug Free Communities

Ben Rowley talked about the Drug Free Communities Grant, federal money available to prevent youth substance abuse. Focus groups are being organized in order to get more perspective on substance abuse issues in the county. The hope is to do focus groups in the high schools and a couple of adult focus groups.

Those who agreed to be sector representatives for the DFC grant application need to sign the agreement form. Rowley is also looking for a religious/fraternal organization sector rep.