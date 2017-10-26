Fire Chief Position Posted

By







Upon the recommendation of a select committee, county commissioners decided to advertise for the position of County Emergency Management Coordinator/Lincoln County Fire District Chief.

Rick Stever of Pioche, who is the current coordinator and fire chief, has announced his retirement, effective this coming January.

Nathan Katschke, one of the committee members, said many comments they have received state the belief that the position can be handled by one person. “It sounded like everything was going well the way it was, saying in effect, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

In addition, he said, “All of the people we spoke to were pretty adamant about not having a volunteer district fire chief,” which was one of the options committee members were considering. He said further, “I feel that continuing with the EM coordinator and fire chief under one that is workable. Several have told me the roles should be combined.”

Stever himself, however, has on several occasions urged the board to consider two full-time positions, stating, “There is enough work for both.” He has also stated that the amount of paperwork just for the Emergency Management Coordinator alone can be overwhelming.

Discussions then turned to the issue of advertising for the combined position in the newspaper, which the board approved by unanimous vote.

Commissioner Varlin Higbee asked if the job specifications need to be updated so whoever takes the job understands what will be involved and has the numerous required certifications on the EM side, as well as what certifications and training would be required on the fire chief side.

No date was given for the closing of the application process, and after receiving a number of applications it is likely committee members will bring a few in for interviews, then narrow the list down to the finalists, conduct additional interviews, and make a recommendation to the Commission Board.