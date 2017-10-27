Cross-Country Team Ran at Division Finals

By







Lincoln County High School’s cross country team participated at the Southern Nevada Division Finals at Basic High School on Oct. 21.

They did very well in the 2A girls race. Hannah Bleak placed third with a new personal record of 22:45. Shayla Mathews was right behind Bleak in fourth place. Mathews also got a new PR of 24:38. Mayah Hafen ran a PR of 26:14. Ashlee Decker finished in 30:05.

For the boys 2A race, Cody Dirks placed second with a new season record of 17:41. Ben Culverwell also got a new season record of 18:46 and placed sixth. Chance Christensen finished in 20:23. Tyler Heaton PR’ed at 20:43. Lincoln Frehner finished at 21:15. Alex Rowe was right behind Frehner at 21:23. Hayden Showell obtained a new SR at 23:35. Jaydon Heaton got a new PR at 29:09.

The runners are in Boulder City today for the Southern 2A Regional Championship.